The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives announced today that they are investigating the theft of a cream-colored, 1987, 52-foot Jefferson motor yacht.The yacht was taken sometime between noon, July 12 and 10 a.m. on July 13, in Tavernier. The yacht was anchored just off shore (ocean side).
Anyone with any information about the theft should contact Lt. Nancy Alvarez at 305-853-3211.
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
Facebook Comments