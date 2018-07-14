The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives announced today that they are investigating the theft of a cream-colored, 1987, 52-foot Jefferson motor yacht.The yacht was taken sometime between noon, July 12 and 10 a.m. on July 13, in Tavernier. The yacht was anchored just off shore (ocean side).

Anyone with any information about the theft should contact Lt. Nancy Alvarez at 305-853-3211.