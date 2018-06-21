Reef Relief’s will hold their 31st Annual Membership Meeting on Monday July 16th from 6:00-8:00 pm, at the Reach Resort, Caribe Room, 1435 Simonton Street in Key West.

The meeting will feature presentations on the Reef Relief Skip the Straw Campaign, water quality and educational programs and their successful projects over the last year including Reef Relief’s hurricane Irma marine debris removal. Reef Relief’s volunteer of the year will also be recognized.

Representative Holly Raschein will present an update on water quality issues from the State Legislature.

All members are welcome or you can join at the door. Annual dues are only $30 minimum for one year (that’s just $2.50 per month). Free food and a cash bar is provided.

Reef Relief is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to improving and protecting our coral reef ecosystem. Contact Reef Relief at (305) 294-3100, reefrelief@gmail.com or go to www.reefrelief.org