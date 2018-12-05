28th Annual Schooner Wharf Bar Lighted Boat Parade Set to Dazzle

The “After Hours,” a 52’ Viking Sport Cruiser, has lit up the harbor with its extravagant display of lights during past lighted boat parades. This year’s parade is set for Saturday, December 15 at the Key West Bight Marina at the Historic Seaport. (Photo courtesy KeyWestHolidayFest.com)

Saturday December 15, festively illuminated watercraft, including classic schooners, fishing and pleasure crafts, kayaks and dinghies will display their holiday dazzle in the 28th annual Schooner Wharf Bar Lighted Boat Parade. The boats begin parading at 8:00 p.m., but plan to arrive at the Key West Bight Marina at the Historic Seaport early in order to stroll through the magical beauty of the Key West Harbor Walk of Lights with its array of shops, restaurants and watering-holes, charmingly decorated for the holidays and to catch the Bahama Village Music Program “House of Pan” steel band as they perform on the Schooner Wharf stage, beginning at 6:00pm.

The lighted boat parade is one of multiple events that take place during the annual Key West Holiday Fest, an island-wide celebration presented in part by the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys and the Monroe Country Tourist Development Council that continues through December 31. For more information, contact the Lodging Association at 305-296-4959 or visit KeyWestHolidayFest.com.

