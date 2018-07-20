On Saturday, July 14, the Coast Guard 7th District received a report about a northbound rustic vessel and successfully intercepted it. Onboard were 20 males, seven females and one child. The migrants were brought on the Coast Guard cutters and received food, water, shelter and medical attention.

The 26-foot vessel carrying 28 migrants was first spotted by an aircraft crew from Customs and Border Protection north of Havana around 9:30a.m. Saturday.

“U.S. immigration policies have not changed and we urge people not to take to the ocean in unseaworthy vessels,” said Capt. Jason Ryan, the chief of enforcement for the Coast Guard’s 7th District. “People aboard are putting their lives at risk attempting illegal voyages in homemade vessels without proper navigation or safety equipment.

The Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo crew repatriated 28 migrants Friday, July 20, to Bahia de Cabañas, Cuba.

Assisting the Isaac Mayo was the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr., a Coast Guard Station Key West 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boat, and a CBP AMO Key West marine unit.

“The Coast Guard with our partner agencies will continue to patrol vigilantly to rescue and repatriate undocumented migrants who take to the sea,” added Ryan.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, approximately 189 Cuban migrants have attempted to illegally migrate to the U.S. via the maritime environment since Oct. 1 compared to 1,989 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2017.