119th Annual Audubon CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT at National Key Deer Refuge

Dec 052018
 

Photo credit: Kristie Killam/USFWS

Help spot and identify birds while walking the National Key Deer Refuge trails, Bahia Honda State Park and more in the Lower Keys. Every habitat from beach berms to mangroves, wetlands to hardwood hammocks will be visited throughout the morning. Bring binoculars, water, snacks, sun protection and water shoes for a day of fun! Beginners welcome.

Everyone welcome!

Saturday, December 15th
7:00 am to noon
Meet at Refuge visitor center in Winn Dixie plaza on Big Pine Key (179 Key Deer Blvd)

 

Limited space available – email kristie_killam@fws.gov to reserve a space

