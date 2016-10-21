The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been working with wildlife veterinarians to evaluate and select treatments to prevent healthy Key deer from becoming infested by screwworm, and to treat deer in the early stages of infestation. Treatments administered to Key deer by Refuge staff and partners on Cudjoe and Sugarloaf Keys began on October 19th, and continued on Big Pine and No Name Keys as of October 20th. Doramectin, an antiparasitic in the avermectin drug family, will be administered periodically via oral dose and subcutaneous injection. This drug will serve as both a preventative and a treatment for early-stage infections. Injectable antibiotics may also be administered to early-infected individuals under the appropriate conditions. Deer will be marked with a non-toxic paint to identify those who have been treated. Treatments will continue until screwworm infestations have subsided.

The use of pesticides on refuge lands is strictly regulated as consequences to other threatened and endangered wildlife species and ecosystem health were fully considered. All drug treatment options have been evaluated using contaminants modeling techniques and species expert consultations. Avoidance and minimization measures are being taken to decrease the effect of these chemicals on plants, animals and their environment.

Those interested in assisting with the treatment effort should contact Kristie Killam, Park Ranger (keydeer@fws.gov). We are currently seeking volunteers to assist with the process. The Service encourages you to report any suspected infected Key deer to the Key Deer Hotline (305-470-6863, ext 7). Please drive carefully – Key deer are in the middle of the rut (mating season), and driven by hormones and instinct, they are interacting by fighting, mating and generally running around without much concern for traffic. Please do not feed Key deer. Feeding the deer will significantly decrease our ability to treat the deer effectively and efficiently. Attracting large numbers to feeding stations can lead to fights between deer, causing wounds that are susceptible to screwworm. Deer congregating in groups may also promote the spread of this infestation and other diseases. It is unlawful to feed Key deer.

For more information, please contact Dan Clark at 305-872-2239 ext. 209, Kristie Killam 305-304-9625 or Kate Watts at 305-872-2239 ext. 227 and follow Refuge updates on our website and Facebook page: www.fws.gov/refuge/National_Key_Deer_Refuge/ www.facebook.com/floridakeysrefuges

~~~~~~~~~~~

The National Wildlife Refuge System protects wildlife and wildlife habitat on more than 150 million acres of land and water from the Caribbean to the Pacific, Maine to Alaska. Refuges also improve human health, provide outdoor recreation, and support local economies. Visit our home page at http://www.fws.gov/refuges/.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit http://www.fws.gov/.